Scuffle Erupts Between Namesakes in Nashik Legislative Council Poll Battle

A dramatic scuffle unfolded on Friday in Nashik as a Shiv Sena candidate allegedly attacked an independent contestant bearing the same name. The altercation is believed to stem from suspicions of voter confusion tactics aimed at diminishing the Shiv Sena candidate's chances.

Police intervention was necessary as supporters of Kishore Bhikaji Darade, who is running for the Nashik Division Teachers constituency as a Shiv Sena candidate, clashed with the camp of independent candidate Kishore Prabhakar Darade. The incident occurred on the final day for filing nominations at the divisional commissioner's office complex.

The Shiv Sena contender, who is also the sitting MLC, claimed that the independent with the same name was a planted distraction by the rival Shiv Sena (UBT). Notably, the namesake scenario extends beyond this incident, with three candidates named Sandip Gulwe also participating in the race. Despite denials of any physical assault, both Darades were taken to the police station, though no charges were filed. The election process continues with scrutiny and withdrawal deadlines, and results expected on July 1.

