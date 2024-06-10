Left Menu

Sikkim CM Tamang Pledges Continued Support to NDA Citing Development Gains

Prem Singh Tamang, Sikkim's Chief Minister, reaffirmed his party SKM's support for the NDA government, citing the central administration's role in the state's development. After being re-elected for a second term, Tamang outlined priorities like infrastructure and employment. SKM secured 31 out of 32 assembly seats in the recent elections.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:13 IST
Sikkim CM Tamang Pledges Continued Support to NDA Citing Development Gains
Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Prem Singh Tamang, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, declared on Monday that his party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), will persist in its support for the NDA government, attributing significant developmental assistance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

With a renewed mandate, Tamang took the oath of office for his second term at Paljor Stadium. He emphasized the government's focus areas: Bijli (electricity), Paan (water), Sadak (roads), Swasthya (health), Siksha (education), and Rojgar (employment), popularly abbreviated as BIPASHA.

Tamang stated, "Our electoral victory is rooted in the developmental strides made despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic." He added, "Before Modi ji's tenure, Sikkim received minimal assistance from the Union government, but that scenario has drastically improved." The SKM secured 31 out of 32 seats, with the SDF managing only one seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024