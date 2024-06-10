Sikkim CM Tamang Pledges Continued Support to NDA Citing Development Gains
Prem Singh Tamang, Sikkim's Chief Minister, reaffirmed his party SKM's support for the NDA government, citing the central administration's role in the state's development. After being re-elected for a second term, Tamang outlined priorities like infrastructure and employment. SKM secured 31 out of 32 assembly seats in the recent elections.
Prem Singh Tamang, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, declared on Monday that his party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), will persist in its support for the NDA government, attributing significant developmental assistance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.
With a renewed mandate, Tamang took the oath of office for his second term at Paljor Stadium. He emphasized the government's focus areas: Bijli (electricity), Paan (water), Sadak (roads), Swasthya (health), Siksha (education), and Rojgar (employment), popularly abbreviated as BIPASHA.
Tamang stated, "Our electoral victory is rooted in the developmental strides made despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic." He added, "Before Modi ji's tenure, Sikkim received minimal assistance from the Union government, but that scenario has drastically improved." The SKM secured 31 out of 32 seats, with the SDF managing only one seat.
