Left Menu

Sikkim CM Tamang Reaffirms Support for NDA in Second Term Oath Ceremony

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reiterated his party's support for the NDA, highlighting the central government's assistance under PM Modi. At a ceremony attended by 30,000 supporters, Tamang, leading the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), took the oath for his second term, promising a focus on key developmental issues.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:57 IST
Sikkim CM Tamang Reaffirms Support for NDA in Second Term Oath Ceremony
Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday reaffirmed his party's unwavering support for the NDA, emphasizing the developmental assistance provided by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamang, the leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), took the oath at Paljor Stadium, marking the start of his second term. He was accompanied by 11 ministers who also took their oaths in a ceremony attended by over 30,000 SKM supporters.

In an interview with PTI Video, Tamang outlined the government's priorities for the term, focusing on BIPASHA (Bijli, Paan, Sadak, Swasthya, Siksha, Rojgar). He credited his party's election victory to the development work during his first tenure, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024