Sikkim CM Tamang Reaffirms Support for NDA in Second Term Oath Ceremony
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reiterated his party's support for the NDA, highlighting the central government's assistance under PM Modi. At a ceremony attended by 30,000 supporters, Tamang, leading the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), took the oath for his second term, promising a focus on key developmental issues.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday reaffirmed his party's unwavering support for the NDA, emphasizing the developmental assistance provided by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tamang, the leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), took the oath at Paljor Stadium, marking the start of his second term. He was accompanied by 11 ministers who also took their oaths in a ceremony attended by over 30,000 SKM supporters.
In an interview with PTI Video, Tamang outlined the government's priorities for the term, focusing on BIPASHA (Bijli, Paan, Sadak, Swasthya, Siksha, Rojgar). He credited his party's election victory to the development work during his first tenure, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
