Manohar Lal Khattar Appointed as Power Minister in Modi's New Cabinet

In a significant reshuffle, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointed as the power minister in the newly-formed Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Khattar, who will take over from R K Singh following Singh's electoral defeat in Arrah, Bihar, is expected to address several pressing challenges including surging power demand and coal supply constraints faced by power producers nationwide. Notably, May saw power demand peak at an unprecedented 250 GW, with projections indicating it could reach 260 GW over the summer season.

As Khattar settles into his new role, ensuring coal supplies to power plants, which are currently below normative levels, will be a priority. Collaborating with the coal and railways ministries will be crucial for maintaining steady fuel supplies to sustain the national grid, which heavily relies on coal-based thermal power plants, even as renewable energy sources increase. Khattar's appointment follows his electoral defeat of Divyanshu Budhiraja from the Indian National Congress in Karnal.

