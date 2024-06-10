Left Menu

Manohar Lal Khattar Appointed as Power Minister in Modi's New Cabinet

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointed as the new power minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet. He will replace R K Singh and will face challenges including high power demand and coal supply issues. Khattar's background includes stints as an RSS pracharak and a close association with PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:33 IST
In a significant reshuffle, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointed as the power minister in the newly-formed Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Khattar, who will take over from R K Singh following Singh's electoral defeat in Arrah, Bihar, is expected to address several pressing challenges including surging power demand and coal supply constraints faced by power producers nationwide. Notably, May saw power demand peak at an unprecedented 250 GW, with projections indicating it could reach 260 GW over the summer season.

As Khattar settles into his new role, ensuring coal supplies to power plants, which are currently below normative levels, will be a priority. Collaborating with the coal and railways ministries will be crucial for maintaining steady fuel supplies to sustain the national grid, which heavily relies on coal-based thermal power plants, even as renewable energy sources increase. Khattar's appointment follows his electoral defeat of Divyanshu Budhiraja from the Indian National Congress in Karnal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

