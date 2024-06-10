Manohar Lal Khattar: From Haryana CM to Union Minister

Manohar Lal Khattar, the seasoned BJP veteran, has been appointed as the new Housing and Urban Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet. At 70 years old, Khattar transitions from his previous role as Haryana Chief Minister to replace Hardeep Singh Puri, who retains his position as Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister.

Renowned for his steadfast association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1977 and as a permanent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1994, Khattar will now helm critical government projects. His portfolio includes the PM Awas Yojna, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), and the ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan. This redevelopment is set to revamp the nation's power corridor with new infrastructure like a new Parliament building and a common central secretariat.

Khattar's political journey saw him becoming Haryana's first non-Jat chief minister, breaking a long-standing political norm. His ascent in the political arena, loyal ties with Modi, and strategic win in the recent Lok Sabha elections underscore his influence and steadfast dedication to the party.

