Prataprao Jadhav: A Stalwart in India's Ayush and Health Ministries

Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav has been appointed as the minister of state (independent charge) for the Ayush ministry in the third Narendra Modi government.

In addition to this key role, he has also taken on the responsibilities of the minister of state for health and family welfare. The veteran politician clinched the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency in north Maharashtra for the fourth consecutive term with a resounding margin of more than 3.9 lakh votes.

Jadhav, 64, has an illustrious political career, having served as an MLA for three terms in the Maharashtra assembly between 1995 and 2009. His tenure also includes a stint as the minister for sports and youth welfare in the state.

With a commendable 71 per cent attendance in Parliament, Jadhav has been an active participant in numerous debates and discussions in the Lokh Sabha.

