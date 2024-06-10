Left Menu

Prataprao Jadhav: A Stalwart in India's Ayush and Health Ministries

Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav has been appointed as the minister of state (independent charge) for the Ayush ministry and minister of state for the health and family welfare ministry. He won the Buldhana constituency for the fourth time and has a significant political background that includes serving in the Maharashtra assembly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:29 IST
Prataprao Jadhav: A Stalwart in India's Ayush and Health Ministries
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav has been appointed as the minister of state (independent charge) for the Ayush ministry in the third Narendra Modi government.

In addition to this key role, he has also taken on the responsibilities of the minister of state for health and family welfare. The veteran politician clinched the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency in north Maharashtra for the fourth consecutive term with a resounding margin of more than 3.9 lakh votes.

Jadhav, 64, has an illustrious political career, having served as an MLA for three terms in the Maharashtra assembly between 1995 and 2009. His tenure also includes a stint as the minister for sports and youth welfare in the state.

With a commendable 71 per cent attendance in Parliament, Jadhav has been an active participant in numerous debates and discussions in the Lokh Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024