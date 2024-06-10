BJP's Odisha Leadership: New CM to be Elected, Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

The BJP legislature party in Odisha is set to convene its inaugural meeting on Tuesday to select the state's chief minister. The newly-formed government is expected to take the oath the following day, confirmed senior party member and Balasore MP, Pratap Sarangi.

The 4:30 PM meeting at the BJP headquarters will be attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav, who will serve as observers. The new government is slated to be sworn in at 5:00 PM on June 12, according to Sarangi.

The BJP recently gained a majority in the Odisha Assembly, securing 78 out of 147 seats. However, the party has not announced a candidate for the chief minister's position. Potential leaders include Brajarajnagar MLA-elect Suresh Pujari, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, and MPs KV Singh and Mohan Majhi. Party leaders anticipate a potential surprise announcement similar to those in other states such as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Consultation at the highest levels will determine the next CM's name.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on June 12 for the oath-taking ceremony. Comprehensive security measures have been implemented, involving Commissionerate Police, SPG, NSG, and CRPF, to ensure smooth proceedings for the event expected to host around 50,000 attendees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)