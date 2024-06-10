Mystery Animal at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Leopard Rumors Debunked

BJP MP Durga Das Uikey's oath-taking ceremony on Monday turned into an unexpected spectacle, fueled by a viral video showing a shadowy animal ambling through the Rashtrapati Bhavan corridor. Many speculated that the creature was a leopard.

As the footage, featuring Uikey signing the register and approaching President Droupadi Murmu with the elusive animal in the background, made rounds on social media, a Delhi Police official clarified the matter. 'Only dogs and domestic cats are present inside the presidential palace,' the official noted.

Quashing the swirling speculations, the police reiterated, 'We verified with Rashtrapati Bhavan security. There is no leopard inside, only dogs and cats.' Social media users had a field day with the clip, some humorously referring to a 'Free Safari Experience for Guests at Oath Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.' The Delhi Police also posted a message to quash the rumors: 'The animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumors.' The ceremonial event hosted 8,000 guests under the watchful eye of the Delhi Police.

