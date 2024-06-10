J P Nadda Returns as Union Health Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
J P Nadda has been reappointed as the Union Health Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, taking over from Mansukh Mandaviya. Nadda previously served in this role during Modi's first term and has held various positions within the BJP. His new term comes as he prepares to step down as BJP president.
- Country:
- India
J P Nadda returns to helm as Union Health Minister in a significant Cabinet reshuffle, succeeding Mansukh Mandaviya. This appointment comes just a day after Nadda took the oath as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.
Previously, Nadda held the same portfolio during Modi's first term before transitioning to BJP's working president in 2019 and subsequently, the full-fledged president in 2020. Despite stepping into his final months as party president, Nadda brings extensive political experience and relationships to this critical role, particularly as the country navigates post-pandemic health policies.
The reshuffle also saw Anupriya Patel and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav appointed as Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare. Patel, who has a proven electoral record and ministerial experience, and Jadhav, now serving his fourth consecutive Lok Sabha term, bring additional political clout to the ministry.
