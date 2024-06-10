India Welcomes New BRICS Members at Historic Meeting in Russia

In a historic meeting hosted by Russia, India extended a warm welcome to Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia as they joined the BRICS grouping for the first time. The Indian delegation, led by senior diplomat Dammu Ravi, underscored the nation's commitment to this expanded alliance.

The gathering marked the first ministerial meet following BRICS' 2023 expansion, with the new members joining Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS foreign ministers stressed the significance of enhancing their strategic partnership, covering cooperation in politics, security, economy, and cultural exchanges.

Echoing their dedication to multilateralism, the ministers called for the reformation of the United Nations, emphasizing the need for a more democratic and effective Security Council. Addressing global issues, they highlighted concerns about terrorism, climate change, and the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes.

