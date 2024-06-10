Left Menu

India Welcomes New BRICS Members at Historic Meeting in Russia

India welcomed Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia to BRICS at a key meeting in Russia. Senior diplomat Dammu Ravi led the Indian delegation. BRICS members reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation, multilateralism, and resolving conflicts peacefully while addressing concerns like terrorism and climate change.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:22 IST
In a historic meeting hosted by Russia, India extended a warm welcome to Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia as they joined the BRICS grouping for the first time. The Indian delegation, led by senior diplomat Dammu Ravi, underscored the nation's commitment to this expanded alliance.

The gathering marked the first ministerial meet following BRICS' 2023 expansion, with the new members joining Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS foreign ministers stressed the significance of enhancing their strategic partnership, covering cooperation in politics, security, economy, and cultural exchanges.

Echoing their dedication to multilateralism, the ministers called for the reformation of the United Nations, emphasizing the need for a more democratic and effective Security Council. Addressing global issues, they highlighted concerns about terrorism, climate change, and the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

