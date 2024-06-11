Mohan Charan Majhi to Lead Odisha as New Chief Minister, BJP Ends BJD's 24-Year Reign

Mohan Charan Majhi, a prominent tribal leader and four-time MLA, will assume the role of Odisha's Chief Minister, marking the BJP's first major victory in the state. The announcement, made by Union minister Rajnath Singh, introduces Majhi as the party's surprise pick to drive the state forward.

Deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also disclosed in a unanimous decision during the BJP legislature party meeting. The session was attended by central observers, including Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Rajnath Singh.

Majhi, who will replace Naveen Patnaik, BJD's long-serving leader, defeated Mina Majhi from the Keonjhar constituency. His election, celebrated widely within the party, is expected to culminate in a grand swearing-in ceremony at Janata Maidan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders in attendance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)