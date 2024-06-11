Left Menu

Mohan Charan Majhi to Lead Odisha as New Chief Minister, BJP Ends BJD's 24-Year Reign

Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA and BJP's tribal leader, has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Odisha, ending BJD's 24-year rule. Union minister Rajnath Singh announced Majhi, along with deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, in a meeting attended by central observers.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:16 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Charan Majhi, a prominent tribal leader and four-time MLA, will assume the role of Odisha's Chief Minister, marking the BJP's first major victory in the state. The announcement, made by Union minister Rajnath Singh, introduces Majhi as the party's surprise pick to drive the state forward.

Deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also disclosed in a unanimous decision during the BJP legislature party meeting. The session was attended by central observers, including Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Rajnath Singh.

Majhi, who will replace Naveen Patnaik, BJD's long-serving leader, defeated Mina Majhi from the Keonjhar constituency. His election, celebrated widely within the party, is expected to culminate in a grand swearing-in ceremony at Janata Maidan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders in attendance.

