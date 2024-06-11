Pawan Kalyan Poised for Deputy CM Role in Andhra Pradesh
Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan may be offered the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh. His party, Janasena, and its ally BJP are expected to receive five to six ministerial positions. Kalyan played a crucial role in the NDA's recent electoral success.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Janasena founder and acclaimed actor Pawan Kalyan is reportedly in line for the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the incoming N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh.
Sources indicate that Naidu, set to be sworn in as Chief Minister on Wednesday, may allocate five to six ministerial berths to Janasena and BJP allies.
Pawan Kalyan's significant contributions to the NDA's sweeping victory have positioned him as a pivotal figure in the new cabinet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
