Pawan Kalyan Poised for Deputy CM Role in Andhra Pradesh

Janasena founder and acclaimed actor Pawan Kalyan is reportedly in line for the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the incoming N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources indicate that Naidu, set to be sworn in as Chief Minister on Wednesday, may allocate five to six ministerial berths to Janasena and BJP allies.

Pawan Kalyan's significant contributions to the NDA's sweeping victory have positioned him as a pivotal figure in the new cabinet.

