Shiv Sena Backs BJP-led NDA, Secures Key Ministry Roles

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde supported the NDA without demands, yet Shiv Sena acquired a Union ministry. Despite no Cabinet berth for Shiv Sena, Shirsat assured that future posts are forthcoming, downplaying any rift within the coalition.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:16 IST
In a notable political development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat asserted on Tuesday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended support to the BJP-led NDA without placing any demands. Despite this, Shirsat emphasized, the Shiv Sena still managed to secure a Union ministry with independent charge.

Shirsat dismissed any speculation of a rift within the NDA or the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over ministerial portfolio allocations. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav assumed his role as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ayush ministry and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi.

Shirsat assured that more posts would be allocated to the Shiv Sena in the future. This statement came following party colleague Shrirang Barne's dissatisfaction over the lack of a Cabinet berth for the Shiv Sena in the newly reformed Narendra Modi-led government. Shirsat maintained that demands would be fulfilled at the appropriate time, highlighting the collaborative nature of the coalition.

