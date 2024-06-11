Left Menu

Former PM Imran Khan Paves Way for Dialogue, Ready to Forgive Past Wrongs

Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, has agreed to negotiate with the government and is willing to forgive past grievances, as per PTI Chairman Gohar Khan. Khan seeks dialogue for reconciliation, despite his imprisonment for involvement in various cases.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:52 IST
Former PM Imran Khan Paves Way for Dialogue, Ready to Forgive Past Wrongs
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan currently behind bars, has signaled his openness to engage in talks with the government, according to his party's chairman, Gohar Khan. Gohar revealed that Khan, who remains incarcerated for multiple convictions, is ready to overlook past grievances for the sake of reconciliation.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, Gohar stated, "We told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder that dialogue is necessary, as the distance is widening. He agreed with us on this." According to Gohar, Khan wishes to open avenues for dialogue and has repeatedly expressed his readiness to forgive incidents that transpired against him.

The 71-year-old politician, held at the high-security Adiala Jail since his arrest a year ago, may consider the Supreme Court's advice for negotiations but has emphasized the PTI's independent decision-making in this matter. Further talks with allied parties are anticipated to set the groundwork for these negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

