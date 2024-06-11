Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Lok Sabha Poll Results: Resignation Demands and Allegations Fly

The recent Lok Sabha poll results led to a fiery debate in the Kerala Assembly, with the opposition demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. The discussion included allegations of an 'unholy nexus' between the BJP and the LDF, and claims of financial mismanagement. Ultimately, the demands for grants were passed.

11-06-2024
The outcome of the recent Lok Sabha elections has triggered intense debates and demands for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in the Kerala Assembly, where fiery exchanges marked the session.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged an 'unholy nexus' between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister Vijayan countered these claims, emphasizing that other Congress-ruled states should also see resignations if poor poll performances were a criterion.

The assembly session also involved heated discussions over financial mismanagement, with both sides trading barbs. Despite the rancor, house members eventually passed the demands for grants.

