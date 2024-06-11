"Rahul Gandhi will visit Rae Bareli, work to strengthen organisation": KL Sharma

Congress leader and newly elected MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, on Tuesday said that he wants party leader Rahul Gandhi to keep Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. He further said that Rahul Gandhi would visit Raebareli to strengthen the party, adding that 'Dhanyawad Yatra' of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh will continue till June 15.

Gandhi bagged two seats in the LS polls --Kerala's Wayanad and Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, which has been a stronghold of the party for a long time. However, he has not clarified which seat he would represent in the Parliament. "I want Rahulji to serve as an MP from Raebareli. This is my wish. However, it will be his decision", KL Sharma told ANI.

The Congress MP also said that the 'Dhanyawad Yatra' of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, following its big gain in the state in the Lok Sabha polls, will go on till June 15. "Rahul Gandhi will have a detailed visit to Rae Bareli soon. The 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' of the party will go on till June 15. First, we will work to strengthen the organisation. And for the development of Amethi and Raebareli, we will work in whichever way we can", he added.

Gandhi who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, registered victory in both constituencies by huge margins. Rahul Gandhi won the seat of Rae Bareli by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes. He had contested this seat, aiming to save the lone bastion of the party in the state after he lost Amethi in 2019. The Congress leader also won the seat of Kerala's Wayanad, which paved his entry to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He defeated Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes.

Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, on the other hand, was bagged by Congress leader and Gandhi family loyalist -- Kishori Lal Sharma. He was pitted against former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani. (ANI)

