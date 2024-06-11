Left Menu

Political Shake-Up in Maharashtra: NCP's Sonawane Sparks Crossover Speculations

NCP (SP) leader Bajrang Sonawane, victorious from Beed in recent Lok Sabha elections, allegedly contacted Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, triggering crossover rumors. However, Sonawane denied these claims, affirming his loyalty to Sharad Pawar. The political landscape remains tense with rival Shiv Sena factions also in play.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) leader Bajrang Sonawane, who emerged triumphant in Beed's recent Lok Sabha elections, has allegedly reached out to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, an NCP leader disclosed on Tuesday, igniting rumors of a potential crossover.

MLC Amol Mitkari, a close associate of Ajit Pawar, popularly known as Dada, took to Twitter to comment on the situation, writing, 'Beed's Bappa called Dada.'

Sonawane, affectionately referred to by his supporters as Bajrang Bappa, firmly denied these rumors, vowing to remain loyal to Sharad Pawar till his last breath. Sonawane's significant win saw him defeating BJP candidate Pankaja Munde. Meanwhile, the political atmosphere remains charged as Shiv Sena MP-elect Naresh Mhaske suggested that two rival Sena (UBT) MPs are in communication with the Eknath Shinde-led faction. Ajit Pawar's NCP secured only one Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, whereas Sharad Pawar's faction clinched 8 out of 10 contested constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

