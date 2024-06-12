Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Declares Central Government 'Crippled' After 2024 Polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP-NDA government, claiming it is 'crippled' post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi asserts the opposition's INDIA bloc has significantly weakened the BJP, forcing a change in PM Modi's attitude. He emphasizes India's diverse traditions, languages, and cultures must be respected.

Updated: 12-06-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:12 IST
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday characterized the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as 'crippled' in the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi stressed that the opposition's INDIA bloc has dealt a severe blow to the BJP, necessitating a shift in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attitude.

Speaking at a public meeting in Wayanad and later in Malappuram, Gandhi highlighted the importance of respecting India's diverse traditions, languages, and cultures, asserting that the people of India have sent a clear message of disapproval to the central leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

