Rahul Gandhi Declares Central Government 'Crippled' After 2024 Polls
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP-NDA government, claiming it is 'crippled' post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi asserts the opposition's INDIA bloc has significantly weakened the BJP, forcing a change in PM Modi's attitude. He emphasizes India's diverse traditions, languages, and cultures must be respected.
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday characterized the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as 'crippled' in the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Gandhi stressed that the opposition's INDIA bloc has dealt a severe blow to the BJP, necessitating a shift in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attitude.
Speaking at a public meeting in Wayanad and later in Malappuram, Gandhi highlighted the importance of respecting India's diverse traditions, languages, and cultures, asserting that the people of India have sent a clear message of disapproval to the central leadership.
