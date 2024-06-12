Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu Sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM: A New Era Begins

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates N Chandrababu Naidu on being sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM for the fourth time. The NDA alliance achieved a landslide victory in recent elections, paving the way for a promising new era of progress under Naidu's leadership.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:58 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu Sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM: A New Era Begins
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time earlier today. The swearing-in ceremony was marked by congratulatory messages from leaders across states, including Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

''Heartiest congratulations to Shri @ncbn Garu and Shri @PawanKalyan Garu on assuming the office of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I also compliment the Council of Ministers on being sworn in today,'' Sarma posted on X.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the TDP, BJP, and Janasena, secured a decisive win in the recent simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, winning an impressive 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 21 out of 25 parliamentary constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024