N Chandrababu Naidu Sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM: A New Era Begins

In a significant political development, N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time earlier today. The swearing-in ceremony was marked by congratulatory messages from leaders across states, including Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

''Heartiest congratulations to Shri @ncbn Garu and Shri @PawanKalyan Garu on assuming the office of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I also compliment the Council of Ministers on being sworn in today,'' Sarma posted on X.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the TDP, BJP, and Janasena, secured a decisive win in the recent simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, winning an impressive 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 21 out of 25 parliamentary constituencies.

