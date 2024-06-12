Akhilesh Yadav Resigns Karhal Seat After Lok Sabha Win

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a significant step on Wednesday by resigning from his Karhal assembly seat, following his successful election to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

Vidhan Sabha Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey informed PTI that Yadav, along with Awadesh Prasad, the newly elected party member from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, have stepped down from their UP Vidhan Sabha memberships. Prasad, who secured his victory from Milkipur constituency on an SP ticket, surprised many by defeating BJP's Lallu Singh in Faizabad, a region encompassing the renowned temple town of Ayodhya.

With Yadav's resignation, the position of leader of opposition in the UP assembly is now vacant, prompting the SP to search for a suitable replacement.

