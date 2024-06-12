Akhilesh Yadav Resigns Karhal Seat After Lok Sabha Win
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav resigned from his Karhal assembly seat after winning the Lok Sabha seat from Kannauj. Vidhan Sabha Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey reported that Awadesh Prasad, newly elected from Faizabad, also resigned from the UP Vidhan Sabha. The SP must now appoint a new leader of opposition.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a significant step on Wednesday by resigning from his Karhal assembly seat, following his successful election to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.
Vidhan Sabha Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey informed PTI that Yadav, along with Awadesh Prasad, the newly elected party member from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, have stepped down from their UP Vidhan Sabha memberships. Prasad, who secured his victory from Milkipur constituency on an SP ticket, surprised many by defeating BJP's Lallu Singh in Faizabad, a region encompassing the renowned temple town of Ayodhya.
With Yadav's resignation, the position of leader of opposition in the UP assembly is now vacant, prompting the SP to search for a suitable replacement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Singapore's Opposition Leader Faces Trial for Lying in Parliament
Israeli Opposition Leader Calls for Gaza Truce to Free Hostages
Opposition Leaders Urge for Precedence of Postal Ballots in Election Results
Uddhav Thackeray: From Reluctant Politician to Opposition Leader
Opposition Leaders Strategize in Delhi: Key Decisions Loom Ahead of Government Formation