Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Resigns Karhal Seat After Lok Sabha Win

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav resigned from his Karhal assembly seat after winning the Lok Sabha seat from Kannauj. Vidhan Sabha Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey reported that Awadesh Prasad, newly elected from Faizabad, also resigned from the UP Vidhan Sabha. The SP must now appoint a new leader of opposition.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:03 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Resigns Karhal Seat After Lok Sabha Win
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a significant step on Wednesday by resigning from his Karhal assembly seat, following his successful election to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

Vidhan Sabha Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey informed PTI that Yadav, along with Awadesh Prasad, the newly elected party member from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, have stepped down from their UP Vidhan Sabha memberships. Prasad, who secured his victory from Milkipur constituency on an SP ticket, surprised many by defeating BJP's Lallu Singh in Faizabad, a region encompassing the renowned temple town of Ayodhya.

With Yadav's resignation, the position of leader of opposition in the UP assembly is now vacant, prompting the SP to search for a suitable replacement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024