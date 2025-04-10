Tanzanian Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu Arrested Ahead of Key Elections

Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu was detained by police during a rally, stirring tensions ahead of the general elections in October. Lissu, who heads the prominent opposition party CHADEMA, remains in custody without formal charges.

Authorities claim his arrest pertains to incitement, and they continue to interrogate him. CHADEMA is demanding Lissu's immediate release, arguing that the arrest is an attempt to stifle opposition voices as they push for electoral reforms to guarantee a free and fair election.

Lissu's detention occurred shortly after he addressed a gathering in Mbinga. His deputy, John Heche, expressed concerns that Lissu might face severe charges for vocalizing opposition strategies. The political tension reflects broader issues in Tanzania's electoral landscape, where opposition parties have criticized the lack of an independent electoral commission and laws seen as biased towards the ruling CCM party.

(With inputs from agencies.)