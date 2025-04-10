Left Menu

Tanzanian Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu Arrested Ahead of Key Elections

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has been arrested by police ahead of the general elections. Lissu's arrest centers on charges of incitement, though no formal court actions have been taken yet. His party, CHADEMA, demands his release as the political climate heats up with calls for electoral reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daressalaam | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:33 IST
Tanzanian Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu Arrested Ahead of Key Elections
Tundu Lissu

Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu was detained by police during a rally, stirring tensions ahead of the general elections in October. Lissu, who heads the prominent opposition party CHADEMA, remains in custody without formal charges.

Authorities claim his arrest pertains to incitement, and they continue to interrogate him. CHADEMA is demanding Lissu's immediate release, arguing that the arrest is an attempt to stifle opposition voices as they push for electoral reforms to guarantee a free and fair election.

Lissu's detention occurred shortly after he addressed a gathering in Mbinga. His deputy, John Heche, expressed concerns that Lissu might face severe charges for vocalizing opposition strategies. The political tension reflects broader issues in Tanzania's electoral landscape, where opposition parties have criticized the lack of an independent electoral commission and laws seen as biased towards the ruling CCM party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025