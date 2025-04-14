Left Menu

Hungary's Opposition Leader Vows to End Orban's Reign and Restore EU Relations

Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary's largest opposition party, pledges to end Prime Minister Viktor Orban's rule in the upcoming elections. Promising to restore Hungary's international ties, Magyar represents the strongest challenge to Orban's decade-long leadership, which critics claim has eroded democratic institutions and isolated the nation economically and politically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 14-04-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 00:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Peter Magyar, the head of the Respect and Freedom party, energized thousands of supporters on Sunday with his promise to bring Hungary out of international isolation. This announcement comes as he braces for an electoral battle against Prime Minister Viktor Orban, slated for next year.

Speaking at a rally in Budapest, Magyar committed to restoring Hungary's severed relationships and tarnished reputation among its allies, which have suffered under Orban's administration due to his antagonistic stance toward the European Union and alliances with autocratic nations like Russia and China. Magyar emphasized that his party will reintegrate Hungary as a respected and full-fledged member of the EU and NATO.

As recent polls indicate Magyar's Tisza party surging past Orban's Fidesz, the opposition leader's strong focus on economic reforms and social concerns, such as inflation and healthcare deficiencies, is gaining traction. He emphatically stated that Orban's governance 'cannot be reformed, fixed, or improved' and vowed to lawfully dismantle the current regime.

