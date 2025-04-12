In a decisive political move, Romanian hard-right opposition leader George Simion has positioned himself as the candidate most likely to prevent the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Romania if elected in the upcoming presidential re-run. As the leader of the opposition party, Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), Simion is the current frontrunner in a turbulent election cycle marked by accusations of Russian interference, later denied by Moscow.

Following the annulled December elections, the Romanian electorate will head to the polls again on May 4 and 18, amidst fears of declining U.S. troop numbers in Europe. Simion, aligning with pro-Trump ideologies, argues that his election is critical to maintain Romania's strategic alliance with the United States. He has vocally opposed the cancellation of the December elections, labeling it a 'coup on democracy' and expressing concern over its potential impact on U.S.-Romania military relations.

Simion's political influence is notable as his AUR party ascended from a fringe group to the major opposition force in Romania, gaining support from working-class and young voters disenchanted with mainstream politics. Controversially, Simion has pushed for Romania's pre-WWII territorial claims and has opposed EU directions, such as halting military aid to Ukraine. His policies continue to spark debate as the nation prepares for the electoral decision.

