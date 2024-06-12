New Leadership and Tragedies Mark Eventful Day Across India
An eventful day in India saw Mohan Charan Majhi take oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. Another notable event was the tragic fire in Kuwait that claimed over 40 lives, including several Indians. The swearing-in of Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh CM also marked the day.
- Country:
- India
In an eventful shift of political dynamics, Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister. This significant political development was attended by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On a tragic note, over 40 individuals, many of whom were Indians, perished in a devastating fire at a laborers' residence in Kuwait. The incident has left the Indian community in Kuwait and their families in deep shock and mourning.
Adding to the day's political highlights, N Chandrababu Naidu assumed office for his fourth term as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. The ceremony drew the attention of key political figures, solidifying Naidu's hold on the state's leadership.
