New Leadership and Tragedies Mark Eventful Day Across India

In an eventful shift of political dynamics, Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister. This significant political development was attended by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On a tragic note, over 40 individuals, many of whom were Indians, perished in a devastating fire at a laborers' residence in Kuwait. The incident has left the Indian community in Kuwait and their families in deep shock and mourning.

Adding to the day's political highlights, N Chandrababu Naidu assumed office for his fourth term as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. The ceremony drew the attention of key political figures, solidifying Naidu's hold on the state's leadership.

