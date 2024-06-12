Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Takes Hiatus Amid Medical Concerns: A Focus on People's Needs

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announces a short hiatus for medical reasons. During this break, he will focus on understanding community needs. He acknowledges past hardships like rising prices and halted payments, and emphasizes the importance of addressing housing issues before the Lok Sabha polls.

Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), announced on Wednesday that he will take a brief hiatus from his organizational duties due to pressing medical reasons.

Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and regarded as the second in command in the party, emphasized that this break would allow him to deeply understand the needs of the people and the community.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Banerjee expressed his confidence in the West Bengal government's commitment to ensuring justice for those in need. The Diamond Harbour MP also recounted his experience from last year's Naba Jowar mass outreach program, during which he witnessed the challenges faced by the populace, such as rising prices and halted payments from the Centre's 100-day work programme.

Banerjee highlighted the Trinamool Congress's actions in response to these hardships, including statewide protests and addressing the issues in Delhi. He noted that these efforts led to increased financial assistance through the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Addressing the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee said that the results reflect public frustration over basic housing rights being neglected due to state-centre conflicts.

He reassured that the issue is being prioritized, with a commitment to resolve it by December 31st. Banerjee expressed his gratitude to the people of Bengal for their continued trust and support, pointing to the Trinamool Congress's performance in securing 29 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, in contrast to the BJP's decline to 12 seats from 18 in the previous election cycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

