Historic First Session of 18th Lok Sabha to Begin on June 24

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to commence on June 24, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday. During this session, newly elected members will take their oaths, and the Speaker will be elected.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27, providing an outline of the new government's roadmap for the next five years. This session will run until July 3, with the first three days devoted to swearing-in ceremonies and the Speaker's election.

The Parliament is anticipated to reconvene in the third week of July for the Union Budget presentation. Notably, Nirmala Sitharaman will become the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Union Budgets, surpassing Morarji Desai's record.

The announcement, made by Rijiju in a post on social media platform X, also confirmed the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. Prime Minister Modi is likely to introduce his council of ministers following the President's address.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address is anticipated to feature an aggressive opposition, wielding increased strength in the 543-member House, aimed at holding the NDA government to account on various issues. Prime Minister Modi will respond to the debate in both Houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)