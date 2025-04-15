Kiren Rijiju's Assurance: Waqf Amendment Sparks Hope for Munambam Residents

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Munambam, assuring its Christian-majority residents that the amended Waqf Act would soon resolve their property disputes with the Waqf Board. He targeted the Congress and Left in Kerala, accusing them of engaging in 'vote bank politics' and neglecting minority issues.

Speaking at a local program, Rijiju expressed confidence that the revised Act, which received Presidential assent on April 6, would protect residents' property rights. He urged them not to be swayed by political propaganda, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to addressing their concerns.

The Union Minister asserted that the changes to the Waqf Act were driven by a humanitarian agenda, aiming to curtail the Waqf Board's powers and not interfere with religious matters. He stressed the importance of equity in governance, with non-Muslims included in the Waqf Board to ensure balanced decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)