Left Front Voices Concern Over Alliance with Congress in West Bengal

Following the Lok Sabha poll debacle, West Bengal's Left Front constituents are questioning the CPI(M)'s decision to ally with Congress. The All India Forward Bloc expressed concerns about Congress's history of 'attacks and atrocities' against the Left. The CPI(M) maintains no re-evaluation is planned for the alliance.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:23 IST
Following a disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, members of the Left Front in West Bengal expressed concerns over the CPI(M)'s decision to form an alliance with the Congress.

All India Forward Bloc, a key Left Front partner, highlighted historical 'attacks and atrocities' by Congress during its pre-1977 rule in West Bengal, emphasizing that memories of arrests and sufferings remain fresh among supporters.

As debates over the alliance continue, CPI(M) asserts no immediate plans for re-evaluation, despite ongoing discussions among Left Front members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

