Biden and Zelenskyy to Sign Historic Security Pact at G7 Summit

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a historic security agreement during the G7 summit in Italy. The agreement aims to signal US support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. Despite not committing to deploying US troops, the agreement represents a significant step toward Ukraine's potential NATO membership.

PTI | Aboardairforceone | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to sign a landmark security agreement during the G7 summit in Italy. This move seeks to affirm the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the White House announced Wednesday.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that the agreement does not entail the deployment of US troops in Ukraine. However, it serves as a potent demonstration of American resolve in supporting Kyiv's defense needs.

The accord will act as a precursor to Ukraine's desired NATO membership, contingent upon an end to the Russian-Ukraine hostilities, Sullivan noted.

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

