Biden and Zelenskyy to Sign Historic Security Pact at G7 Summit

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to sign a landmark security agreement during the G7 summit in Italy. This move seeks to affirm the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the White House announced Wednesday.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that the agreement does not entail the deployment of US troops in Ukraine. However, it serves as a potent demonstration of American resolve in supporting Kyiv's defense needs.

The accord will act as a precursor to Ukraine's desired NATO membership, contingent upon an end to the Russian-Ukraine hostilities, Sullivan noted.

