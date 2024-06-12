Calcutta High Court orders deployment of central forces in West Bengal till June 21

Amid reports of post-poll violence, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of central forces in West Bengal until June 21. The High Court directed that maintaining law and order in the state should be prioritised by the state government. The state police, along with the central forces, should coordinate with each other, the court added.

The Court further instructed the government to take matters pertaining to law and order seriously and to register complaints via the email ID of the Director General of Police (DGP) as instructed by the Court earlier. The High Court has also asked the state government to submit a comprehensive report on post-poll violence in the state on June 16. The court will hear the matter next on June 18.

"Taking a serious view on the allegations as disclosed in the aforesaid Public Interest Litigations and the role of the Police to be ascertained on the basis of the report to be filed on the day as directed above, we feel that the Central Forces deployed in the State as on this date should continue till Friday week i.e. 21.06.2024," the Calcutta High Court said in the order. "The aforesaid direction is passed keeping in view that the Central Forces were deployed for ensuring fair and transparent election to be conducted and having not been completely withdrawn as of now," it added.

Welcoming the order of the Calcutta High Court, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that the "reign of terror" unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress government has suffered a massive blow. "The drubbing of Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress continues. The attempt of the ruling party to unleash a reign of terror suffers a severe blow as the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta orders deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces till atleast 21st June, 2024 to put a curb on the evil plans of the TMC to perpetrate Post Poll violence upon the karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Adhikari said in a post on 'X'.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the Calcutta High Court judgement is a victory for truth and the voice of Bengal. "The ruling dispensation has been cautioned against continuation of such post poll violence which is being done at the behest of the Trinamooli goons since the declaration of the results. Truth and the voice of Bengal wins yet again," Adhikari said.

Adhikari said that the Court will decide on June 18 whether the Central Armed Police Forces will stay in the state beyond June 21. "The next date is fixed on the 18th of June, 2024 when the Hon'ble Court will once again consider the issue pertaining to retention of CAPF beyond 21st June, 2024," he added.

Earlier last week, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited party workers affected by post-poll violence in North 24 Paraganas. He alleged that his party workers were attacked and their houses were looted by people carrying TMC flags. Adhikari had also written to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, raising concerns about the All India Trinamool Congress' alleged role in post-poll violence, urging him to take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation after elections in 2021. (ANI)

