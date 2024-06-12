Congress Suspends Two Leaders for Anti-Party Activities

The Maharashtra unit of Congress has taken a stern stance against internal dissent by suspending two prominent members. State secretary Prashant Gawande and former Member of Legislative Council Narayanrao Munde have been suspended for six years over alleged anti-party activities during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

This decisive action, according to a press release, was carried out on the explicit instructions of state Congress president Nana Patole, signaling a no-tolerance policy towards conduct deemed detrimental to party cohesion.

The suspensions underscore the party's efforts to maintain discipline and unity as it navigates the challenging political landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)