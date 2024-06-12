Left Menu

Congress Suspends Two Leaders for Anti-Party Activities

The Maharashtra unit of Congress has suspended state secretary Prashant Gawande and former MLC Narayanrao Munde for six years due to anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha polls, as per instructions from state Congress president Nana Patole.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:19 IST
The Maharashtra unit of Congress has taken a stern stance against internal dissent by suspending two prominent members. State secretary Prashant Gawande and former Member of Legislative Council Narayanrao Munde have been suspended for six years over alleged anti-party activities during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

This decisive action, according to a press release, was carried out on the explicit instructions of state Congress president Nana Patole, signaling a no-tolerance policy towards conduct deemed detrimental to party cohesion.

The suspensions underscore the party's efforts to maintain discipline and unity as it navigates the challenging political landscape.

