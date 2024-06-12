Left Menu

Internal Rifts in Congress: Selja Critiques Hooda's Leadership

Congress general secretary Kumari Selja criticized Bhupinder Singh Hooda's leadership, implying that if better feedback was given and self-centric politics avoided, the party could have won all ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Selja highlighted internal weaknesses and stressed the need for improved strategies ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:59 IST
Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja launched a veiled critique at Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday, suggesting that the party could have secured all 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana if proper feedback was given to the high command and self-centric politics were avoided.

In the recent elections, Congress won five seats, with Selja being the only candidate not seen allied closely with Hooda. Highlighting the tension within party ranks, she remarked, 'If we had made decisions based on merit, I am sure we would have won all 10 seats,' without directly naming Hooda.

Selja, speaking from Karnal, underscored the need to eliminate the 'me and mine' mindset within the party to prevent suffering among party workers and in the state. She also criticized the feedback provided by Congress leader Deepak Babaria and emphasized the importance of overcoming these shortcomings before the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

