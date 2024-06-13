US President Joe Biden Arrives in Italy for Strategic G7 Summit

US President Joe Biden arrived in Italy on Wednesday night to attend the G7 Summit, which is also being attended by the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a special invitee.

On Thursday, Biden plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two leaders will sign a bilateral security agreement for Ukraine, signifying prolonged US support. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed the meeting, stating the agreement would affirm America's long-term assistance for Ukraine.

The G7 Summit is set to focus on the war in Ukraine, the Middle East, and critical global challenges such as Artificial Intelligence, climate change, and supply chains. Sullivan emphasized that Biden and Zelenskyy will discuss enhancing Ukraine's defense and security capabilities.

