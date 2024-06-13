Argentina's Senate Approves Milei's Key State Overhaul

Argentina's Senate has given its approval to significant state overhaul and tax packages put forward by President Javier Milei, marking an initial legislative triumph for the libertarian leader.

Following 11 hours of fervent debate, senators voted 37 to 36 to pass the state overhaul bill. However, individual measures still await an article-by-article vote set to continue through the night.

Should the Senate pass these bills with amendments, the lower house must still give its assent before Milei can enact his first law since assuming office last December.

