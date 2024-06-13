Left Menu

Argentina's Senate Approves Milei's Key State Overhaul

Argentina's Senate has approved key state overhaul and tax packages proposed by President Javier Milei. The Senate voted 37 to 36 after an intense 11-hour debate. The lower house still needs to endorse the bills before they can become law.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 13-06-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 08:16 IST
Javier Milei

Argentina's Senate has given its approval to significant state overhaul and tax packages put forward by President Javier Milei, marking an initial legislative triumph for the libertarian leader.

Following 11 hours of fervent debate, senators voted 37 to 36 to pass the state overhaul bill. However, individual measures still await an article-by-article vote set to continue through the night.

Should the Senate pass these bills with amendments, the lower house must still give its assent before Milei can enact his first law since assuming office last December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

