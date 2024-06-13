Left Menu

Pema Khandu Takes Oath for Third Term as Arunachal Pradesh CM

BJP leader Pema Khandu has been sworn in for his third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. The oath-taking ceremony included the presence of top BJP leaders and saw the induction of eleven ministers, including Deputy CM Chowna Mein and lone woman minister Dasanglu Pul.

BJP leader Pema Khandu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday, solidifying his leadership in the region.

The ceremony, held at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, was attended by prominent political figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and several chief ministers from neighboring states. Governor KT Parnaik administered the oath of office, marking a significant political moment for the northeastern state.

In addition to Khandu, eleven other MLAs took their oaths as ministers, with key figures such as Deputy CM Chowna Mein and former assembly speaker PD Sona making up the new cabinet. Notably, Dasanglu Pul was sworn in as the lone woman minister. The portfolios for the new cabinet members will be allocated later, followed by the first cabinet meeting of the new term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

