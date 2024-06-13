Left Menu

Newly Elected BJP MP Claims Case Against Former Telangana CM

M Raghunandan Rao, the newly elected BJP MP from Medak, Telangana, has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. While addressing party activists, Rao did not provide specifics of the alleged case but thanked voters for their support.

In a recent gathering, BJP's newly-elected MP from Medak, M Raghunandan Rao, announced that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a case against Telangana's former Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking to party activists, Rao refrained from detailing the allegations.

He expressed his gratitude towards Medak voters for their unwavering support in the latest Lok Sabha elections. Rao assured attendees that he remains accessible to party members for addressing their concerns.

