Newly Elected BJP MP Claims Case Against Former Telangana CM

In a recent gathering, BJP's newly-elected MP from Medak, M Raghunandan Rao, announced that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a case against Telangana's former Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking to party activists, Rao refrained from detailing the allegations.

He expressed his gratitude towards Medak voters for their unwavering support in the latest Lok Sabha elections. Rao assured attendees that he remains accessible to party members for addressing their concerns.

