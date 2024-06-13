BJP Slams Congress Over 'Fake News' Allegations
The BJP responded to the Kerala unit of Congress's claim that Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Singh have formally joined the party's 'margdarshak mandal'. BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labeled the Congress as a 'factory of fake news', clarifying that Modi and Singh have been members since 2014.
In a strong rebuttal, the BJP on Thursday decried the Congress as a 'factory of fake news' following claims by the opposition's Kerala unit that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had 'officially entered' the party's 'margdarshak mandal'.
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla clarified that both Modi and Singh have been members of the 'margdarshak mandal' since its inception in August 2014.
The Kerala Congress had alleged in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the inclusion of Modi and Singh indicated a failed floor test and a precursor to a larger political maneuver. Poonawalla refuted these claims, emphasizing that the margdarshak mandal's formation included former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, and Murli Manohar Joshi besides Modi and Singh. He characterized the Congress's claims as misleading and baseless.
