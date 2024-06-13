Left Menu

Fadnavis Critiques Uddhav Thackeray's Strategy for Mumbai Lok Sabha Polls

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for relying on minority votes to win Mumbai's Lok Sabha seats. He attributed the opposition's success to a narrative shift and claimed the BJP was hit hard by accusations regarding constitutional changes. He advocated for reclaiming seats in future elections.

Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) for relying on minority votes to secure victories in Mumbai's Lok Sabha elections. Fadnavis pointed out that while Shiv Sena (UBT) clung to its 'sons of the soil' rhetoric, it won due to votes from minorities and non-Marathi speakers.

In the recent general elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) clinched three of Mumbai's six seats, whereas the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Congress each secured one seat. Fadnavis emphasized that the opposition's victory did not come from Marathi speakers or long-time north Indian residents of Mumbai, but from a changed voter base.

Fadnavis added that Uddhav Thackeray had altered his political narrative to attract minority support, which included dropping traditional Hindu greetings. However, he dismissed these tactics as a 'fake narrative,' attributing BJP's underperformance to this misinformation. Moving forward, Fadnavis asserted that the BJP is gearing up to reclaim lost ground, including the critical Mumbai Graduates' constituency elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

