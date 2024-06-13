Left Menu

Kapil Sibal Criticizes Modi Govt over Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attacks

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the Modi government for recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, urging people to consider the dangers of politicizing terror. Terrorists attacked in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, leading to multiple casualties and injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:14 IST
Kapil Sibal Criticizes Modi Govt over Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attacks
Kapil Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has launched a stinging critique of the Modi government, focusing on the escalating situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sibal highlighted the recent spate of terror attacks which have left nine people dead and several injured, raising questions about the government's handling of security issues.

The attacks, occurring in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, have resulted in the deaths of seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, further injuring seven others including security personnel. The incidents have sparked widespread concern and debate over the region's stability.

In a social media post on X, Sibal questioned the Modi government's stance, recalling the 2008 Mumbai attacks and Modi's previous criticisms while he was in opposition. "Increasing terror in Jammu and Kashmir. We all stand by you Modiji But I wonder what you would have said about these terror attacks if you were in Opposition today? Remember 26/11/2008 and what you said! Let the people of India ponder on the problem of playing politics with terror!" remarked Sibal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024