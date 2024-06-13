Kapil Sibal Criticizes Modi Govt over Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attacks

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has launched a stinging critique of the Modi government, focusing on the escalating situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sibal highlighted the recent spate of terror attacks which have left nine people dead and several injured, raising questions about the government's handling of security issues.

The attacks, occurring in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, have resulted in the deaths of seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, further injuring seven others including security personnel. The incidents have sparked widespread concern and debate over the region's stability.

In a social media post on X, Sibal questioned the Modi government's stance, recalling the 2008 Mumbai attacks and Modi's previous criticisms while he was in opposition. "Increasing terror in Jammu and Kashmir. We all stand by you Modiji But I wonder what you would have said about these terror attacks if you were in Opposition today? Remember 26/11/2008 and what you said! Let the people of India ponder on the problem of playing politics with terror!" remarked Sibal.

