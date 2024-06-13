Kamlesh Shah Joins BJP Ahead of Crucial Amarwara Bypoll
The BJP has announced Kamlesh Shah as their candidate for the Amarwara bypoll in Madhya Pradesh. Shah, who resigned from the Congress party and defeated BJP's Monika Manmohan Shah in 2023, is gearing up for the July 10 election. The nomination deadline is June 21, and votes will be counted on July 13.
- Country:
- India
The BJP announced on Thursday that Kamlesh Shah will be their candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Amarwara (ST) assembly seat in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. This decision follows Shah's recent resignation from the Congress party, a move aimed at strengthening the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Shah, known for his close association with senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, resigned on March 29 and switched to BJP soon after. He had previously defeated BJP's Monika Manmohan Shah by a significant margin of 25,086 votes in the 2023 Assembly polls. The bypoll was necessitated by Shah's resignation from his Congress MLA position.
In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu decisively defeated sitting MP Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath's son, by a remarkable margin of 1.13 lakh votes. The deadline for filing bypoll nominations is June 21, with the last date for withdrawal set for June 26. Vote counting will take place on July 13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections to take BJP beyond 400 seats: Anurag Thakur
"She has no dedication or understanding about issues of Himachal": Congress's Vikramaditya Singh hits out at Kangana Ranaut
"Alliance of gold smugglers:" Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at CPM, Congress after alleged aide of Shashi Tharoor detained
"Alliance of gold smugglers:" Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at CPM, Congress after alleged aide of Sashi Tharoor detained for Gold smuggling
"Chronic capitalists taking over institutions in India", says Congress leader Surendra Rajput