Kamlesh Shah Joins BJP Ahead of Crucial Amarwara Bypoll

The BJP has announced Kamlesh Shah as their candidate for the Amarwara bypoll in Madhya Pradesh. Shah, who resigned from the Congress party and defeated BJP's Monika Manmohan Shah in 2023, is gearing up for the July 10 election. The nomination deadline is June 21, and votes will be counted on July 13.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:23 IST
The BJP announced on Thursday that Kamlesh Shah will be their candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Amarwara (ST) assembly seat in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. This decision follows Shah's recent resignation from the Congress party, a move aimed at strengthening the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Shah, known for his close association with senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, resigned on March 29 and switched to BJP soon after. He had previously defeated BJP's Monika Manmohan Shah by a significant margin of 25,086 votes in the 2023 Assembly polls. The bypoll was necessitated by Shah's resignation from his Congress MLA position.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu decisively defeated sitting MP Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath's son, by a remarkable margin of 1.13 lakh votes. The deadline for filing bypoll nominations is June 21, with the last date for withdrawal set for June 26. Vote counting will take place on July 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

