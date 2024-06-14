RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Critiques BJP and INDIA Bloc Over Poll Outcome
RSS leader Indresh Kumar criticized the ruling BJP for arrogance and the opposition INDIA bloc for being anti-Ram during a speech at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' near Jaipur. Addressing the Lok Sabha poll results, he highlighted that arrogance in the BJP led to their limited success and criticized the INDIA bloc's lack of faith in Ram for their second-place finish.
'The party which did the bhakti (of Lord Ram) but became arrogant was stopped at 241, although it became the largest party,' Kumar said, in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi-led BJP, which secured 240 seats. He further stated, 'Those who had no faith in Ram, they were together halted at 234,' seemingly referring to the INDIA bloc.
'Those who worship Ram should be humble, and those who oppose Ram, the Lord himself dealt with them,' Kumar added, aligning his remarks with recent comments from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who emphasized that true 'sevak' should serve people without arrogance.
