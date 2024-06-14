RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Critiques BJP and INDIA Bloc Over Poll Outcome

In scathing remarks on the recent Lok Sabha poll outcome, RSS leader Indresh Kumar criticized the ruling BJP for its 'arrogance' and the opposition INDIA bloc for being 'anti-Ram'. Speaking at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' near Jaipur, Kumar suggested the election results reflected these attitudes.

'The party which did the bhakti (of Lord Ram) but became arrogant was stopped at 241, although it became the largest party,' Kumar said, in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi-led BJP, which secured 240 seats. He further stated, 'Those who had no faith in Ram, they were together halted at 234,' seemingly referring to the INDIA bloc.

'Those who worship Ram should be humble, and those who oppose Ram, the Lord himself dealt with them,' Kumar added, aligning his remarks with recent comments from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who emphasized that true 'sevak' should serve people without arrogance.

