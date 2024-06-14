Left Menu

Historic Security Pact: Zelenskiy & Biden Forge Strongest Agreement Since 1991

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed a new security agreement with the U.S. as the strongest deal since Ukraine's independence in 1991. Announced during a G7 Summit news conference in Italy, Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership in signing this historic pact.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:43 IST
Historic Security Pact: Zelenskiy & Biden Forge Strongest Agreement Since 1991

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described a new security deal signed with the U.S. on Thursday as the "strongest agreement" struck since his country's independence in 1991.

"Today is a truly historic day," he told a joint news conference on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Italy.

He thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership in signing the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024