Historic Security Pact: Zelenskiy & Biden Forge Strongest Agreement Since 1991

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described a new security deal signed with the U.S. on Thursday as the "strongest agreement" struck since his country's independence in 1991.

"Today is a truly historic day," he told a joint news conference on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Italy.

He thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership in signing the deal.

