Historic Security Pact: Zelenskiy & Biden Forge Strongest Agreement Since 1991
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:43 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described a new security deal signed with the U.S. on Thursday as the "strongest agreement" struck since his country's independence in 1991.
"Today is a truly historic day," he told a joint news conference on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Italy.
He thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership in signing the deal.
