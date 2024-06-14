Global Leaders Converge in Italy for G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Apulia, southern Italy, to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Summit, where he held bilateral discussions with world leaders on Friday.

During his visit, Modi attended a summit session focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, and Africa-Mediterranean, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, with Pope Francis also present. The summit was held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia.

In a departure statement on Thursday, Modi expressed his enthusiasm about meeting global leaders to discuss issues important for the Global South and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. He highlighted the significance of his visit to Italy—the first foreign trip in his third term as Prime Minister—and reflected on his previous visit for the G20 Summit in 2021.

Modi emphasized the importance of consolidating the India-Italy strategic partnership and boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions. He also noted the opportunity to synchronize the outcomes of the G20 Summit under India's presidency with the G7 Summit's agenda.

Prime Minister Georgia Meloni welcomed Modi on Friday and reiterated the intention to strengthen dialogue with the nations of the Global South, emphasized by the summit's location in southern Italy.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict topped the agenda, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arriving for discussions. Despite India's stance on dialogue and diplomacy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged decisive support for Ukraine.

Sunak committed GBP 242 million for Ukraine's humanitarian, energy, stabilization needs, and long-term recovery. India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted India's leading role in aiding the Global South affected by conflicts and providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and other regions.

The summit also invited leaders from 11 developing countries across Africa, South America, and the Indo-Pacific region.

