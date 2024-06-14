South Africa's Race to Unity
South African political parties are working tirelessly to establish a national unity government. An initial agreement was met at 2 a.m. on Friday, but some issues remain unresolved, according to Helen Zille, a DA senior official. Negotiations are ongoing to finalize the agreement.
South African political parties are going to have to work until the last minute to get an agreement on a government of national unity, a senior official in South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) party told public broadcaster SABC on Friday.
Helen Zille told SABC that it seemed there was a final agreement on a unity government at 2 a.m. local time on Friday, but a few issues had arisen which were still being sorted out.
