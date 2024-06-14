South Africa's Race to Unity

South African political parties are going to have to work until the last minute to get an agreement on a government of national unity, a senior official in South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) party told public broadcaster SABC on Friday.

Helen Zille told SABC that it seemed there was a final agreement on a unity government at 2 a.m. local time on Friday, but a few issues had arisen which were still being sorted out.

(Writing by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)