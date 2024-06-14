NATO Steps Up Arms Coordination for Ukraine Amid Trump Bid
NATO will increase its role in coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine to ensure stable aid despite the U.S. elections. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg clarified that this move does not involve NATO as a party to the conflict but aims to support Ukraine's right to self-defense.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:33 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO will assume a greater role in the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine, the alliance said on Friday, taking over from the U.S. in a bid to safeguard the aid mechanism as NATO-sceptic Donald Trump bids for a second term as U.S. president.
"These efforts do not make NATO a party to the conflict but they will enhance our support to Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defence," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nayib Bukele's Second Term: From Gang Battles to Economic Revival
National Level Coordination Committee for world's largest grain storage plan holds its first meeting in Delhi
Nayib Bukele's Second Term: Balancing Crime Crackdown and Economic Challenges
SKM Secures Second Term in Sikkim Assembly
SKM Secures Second Term: Landslide Victory in Sikkim Assembly