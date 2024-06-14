NATO Steps Up Arms Coordination for Ukraine Amid Trump Bid

NATO will assume a greater role in the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine, the alliance said on Friday, taking over from the U.S. in a bid to safeguard the aid mechanism as NATO-sceptic Donald Trump bids for a second term as U.S. president.

"These efforts do not make NATO a party to the conflict but they will enhance our support to Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defence," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

