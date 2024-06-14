Punjab: Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa resigns from Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat

Congress MLA from Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat in Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, tendered his resignation to the speaker of the Punjab state assembly on Friday. Randhawa's resignation came in the backdrop of his victory from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in the recent Lok Sabha polls. He defeated the BJP's Dinesh Singh and Amansher Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and Daljit Singh Cheema of Shiromani Akali Dal. Apart from Dera Baba Nanak, MLAs from assembly seats like Giddarbaha, Barnala, and Chabbewal also tendered their resignation ahead of June 20 as they also had won from different parliamentary seats in Punjab.

All four MLAs in Punjab who recently Lok Sabha elections from their respective constituencies, will have to submit their resignation before June 20 or they might lose their MP seats as per the Constitution of India. The Notification(s) about the Election of all Lok Sabha MPs were published on June 6, 2024, in the Gazette of India.

Rule 2 of Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950 stipulate that the period at the expiration of which the seat in Parliament of a person who is chosen a member both of Parliament and of a House of Legislature of a State specified in the First Schedule to the Constitution of India shall become vacant, unless he has previously resigned his seat in the Legislature of such State, shall be fourteen days from the date of publication in the Gazette of India or in the Official Gazette of the State, whichever is later, of the declaration that he has been so chosen. Four sitting MLAs of current 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha - Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Dr Raj Kumar Chhabewal of Congress and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer of AAP have been elected members (MPs) of the 18th Lok Sabha from the parliamentary constituencies of Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur respectively.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced the dates to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states, including Punjab. The last date to file nominations is June 21 and candidates can withdraw their candidature till June 26. The elections will be conducted on July 10 and the counting of the votes will be done on July 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)