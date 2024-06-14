New Era: 13 MLCs Sworn In at UP Vidhan Bhavan
Thirteen newly elected members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council were sworn in at Vidhan Bhavan. Their induction increases the Samajwadi Party's strength to qualify for the Leader of Opposition post, while the BJP-led NDA maintains its majority. Key political figures from various parties took their oaths.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, thirteen newly elected members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council were sworn in at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday.
Post the oath-taking ceremony, the Samajwadi Party's MLC count increased to ten, allowing it to qualify for the Leader of Opposition post in the 100-member Upper House. This strategic milestone signals a shift in the political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh, although the BJP-led NDA still holds a commanding majority in the Council and the Vidhan Sabha.
On March 14, ten candidates from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and three from the Samajwadi Party were declared elected unopposed in the biennial elections. Notable members who took the oath include Dr. Mahendra Singh, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, and Ashok Kataria from the BJP, along with representatives from Apna Dal (S), SBSP, and RLD. Samajwadi Party's Balram Yadav, Shah Alam, and Kiran Pal Kashyap also took their oaths during the ceremony, which was presided over by UP Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh.
The increased strength of the Samajwadi Party is expected to bring forth more robust opposition, substantially impacting legislative proceedings in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections to take BJP beyond 400 seats: Anurag Thakur
When INDIA 'janbandhan' parties get people's mandate, then some NDA parties may join coalition: Jairam Ramesh.
Sanjay Tandon's Debut: Determined to Secure BJP Victory in Chandigarh
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Insulting Odisha Over Lord Jagannath Remark
Work on roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's third term has been completed: PM Modi at rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.