Maha Vikas Aghadi To Decide CM Post Post-Elections: Raut

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), revealed on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would determine the chief minister's role only after the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Responding to inquiries about Uddhav Thackeray heading the government if the opposition wins, Raut stated, ''Let the elections take place. We will win the polls and then decide.'' The elections are slated for October.

The MVA alliance, comprising NCP(SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), previously outshone the ruling alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 30 out of 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra. Nonetheless, Shiv Sena (UBT) had the lowest strike rate within the MVA despite contesting the highest number of seats.

