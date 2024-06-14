Maha Vikas Aghadi To Decide CM Post Post-Elections: Raut
Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will decide on the chief minister's post after the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The MVA, composed of NCP(SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), outperformed the ruling coalition in the Lok Sabha elections.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), revealed on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would determine the chief minister's role only after the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Responding to inquiries about Uddhav Thackeray heading the government if the opposition wins, Raut stated, ''Let the elections take place. We will win the polls and then decide.'' The elections are slated for October.
The MVA alliance, comprising NCP(SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), previously outshone the ruling alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 30 out of 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra. Nonetheless, Shiv Sena (UBT) had the lowest strike rate within the MVA despite contesting the highest number of seats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"She has no dedication or understanding about issues of Himachal": Congress's Vikramaditya Singh hits out at Kangana Ranaut
"Alliance of gold smugglers:" Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at CPM, Congress after alleged aide of Shashi Tharoor detained
"Alliance of gold smugglers:" Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at CPM, Congress after alleged aide of Sashi Tharoor detained for Gold smuggling
"Chronic capitalists taking over institutions in India", says Congress leader Surendra Rajput
Himachal Apple Growers Shift Support to Congress Amid Unmet Demands