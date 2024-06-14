Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi To Decide CM Post Post-Elections: Raut

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will decide on the chief minister's post after the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The MVA, composed of NCP(SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), outperformed the ruling coalition in the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:46 IST
Maha Vikas Aghadi To Decide CM Post Post-Elections: Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), revealed on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would determine the chief minister's role only after the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Responding to inquiries about Uddhav Thackeray heading the government if the opposition wins, Raut stated, ''Let the elections take place. We will win the polls and then decide.'' The elections are slated for October.

The MVA alliance, comprising NCP(SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), previously outshone the ruling alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 30 out of 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra. Nonetheless, Shiv Sena (UBT) had the lowest strike rate within the MVA despite contesting the highest number of seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024