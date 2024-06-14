Delhi Minister Accuses Chief Secretary of Holding Illegal Meetings During MCC
Delhi Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has written to the Centre alleging that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar chaired illegal meetings during the Model Code of Conduct. He claims Kumar used MCC as an excuse for not providing timely desilting reports and demands action against him for holding inappropriate meetings.
Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday raised serious allegations against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, accusing him of holding unlawful meetings with RWA members in the presence of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri during the Model Code of Conduct.
Bharadwaj criticized the Chief Secretary for using the Code as a pretext to delay desilting reports, which the minister had requested by May 20, demanding the information within seven days. Despite a 15-day lapse, the reports were not provided, prompting Bharadwaj to describe Kumar's response as 'offensive' and filled with excuses.
The minister has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking action against Kumar, stating that meetings took place in April 2024 under the MCC, and urged the Centre to scrutinize the Chief Secretary's conduct.
