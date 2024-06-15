G7 Leaders Tackle Global Issues: Migration, AI, and Economic Security

The Group of Seven leading industrialised nations convened in Italy, tackling pressing global issues including migration, artificial intelligence, and economic security.

Held in a luxury resort in southern Puglia, discussions also covered financial support for Ukraine, climate change, and gender equality. Migration was a central topic, especially for host Italy, a key gateway to Europe for many fleeing conflict and poverty.

Despite showing solidarity on major topics, such as support for Ukraine, notable divisions emerged. French President Emmanuel Macron lamented the absence of abortion references in the summit's final declaration. Other G7 leaders, such as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, underscored their hard-line stance on managing migration.

